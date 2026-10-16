Splitsvilla X6 Fame Sorab Bedi DELETES Bold Photos With New Girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala Amid Trolling Over Their Age Gap

Sorab Bedi Deletes GF Reveal Post Hours After Sharing It | Photo Via Instagram

Splitsvilla X6 contestant and model Sorab Bedi confirmed his relationship with Delnaz Daruwala on Friday, October 16, after sharing cosy pictures with her on social media. This comes days after Niharika Tiwari, his connection on the reality show, confirmed that they were no longer together.

Sorab Bedi Deletes GF Reveal Post Hours After Sharing It

Sharing pictures with Delnaz, Sorab wrote, “Izzat se comment karna, tumhari Bhabhi hai.” However, hours later, he deleted the post from Instagram after his comments section was reportedly flooded with age-related trolling and criticism.

The pictures featured intimate moments between the two, including kissing, holiday outings and a temple visit. Sorab has not publicly explained why he removed the post.

About Sorab Bedi, Niharika Tiwari's Relationship

Following their stint on Splitsvilla X6, Sorab and Niharika also featured together in the official music video for Sheesha, sung by Mitta Ror and Swara Verma. Their chemistry received appreciation from fans.

Niharika Tiwari Confirms Split

In September, Niharika, who is currently appearing on the reality show Rise And Fall Season 2, announced their separation on Instagram.

“A little personal note to everyone who has supported us. Sorab and I are no longer together. I don't want to hurt anyone, and I want to make it very clear that there was nothing fake about our relationship,” she wrote.

She added that what they had shared was genuine and that she would always respect their relationship. However, she explained that certain decisions were necessary for her future, personal growth and peace of mind. Niharika also requested privacy and urged people not to turn the separation into a bigger controversy.

Meanwhile, social media users have raised questions about the timeline of Sorab and Delnaz's relationship. Some pointed to a temple photograph Sorab shared in August, claiming that Delnaz had accompanied him, although she was not visible in the picture.

However, there is no confirmed evidence that Sorab was unfaithful to Niharika.

Who Is Delnaz Daruwala?

Delnaz Daruwala is a fashion industry veteran known for her work as a backstage director and model coordinator. She is also reportedly close to Bollywood personality Malaika Arora.