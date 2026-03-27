Splitsvilla 16's Sorab Bedi Attacked By His Ex-Girlfriend? VIDEO Shows Bleeding Scratch Marks On His Neck Amid Cheating Claims

Splitsvilla 16’s Sorab Bedi Reacts To Cheating Claims | Photo Via Instagram

Model Sorab Bedi, currently seen as a contestant on the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla 16, where he is paired with Nihirika Tiwari, is facing major backlash after his ex-girlfriend Appurva Rampal, whom he dated for nine years, accused him of cheating. She alleged that he was still in a relationship with her when he entered the show and they parted ways after the show. The controversy escalated when she joined Ruru Thakur in a live video, where she openly accused Sorab of infidelity during their relationship and also hinted at instances of abuse.

Sorab Bedi's Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Cheating

Appurva even shared screenshots of her chats with Sorab, where she claimed she had asked him what he would do if his partner on the show wanted to kiss him or sleep with him. According to her, Sorab had assured her that he would not do anything of that sort. He also said that he would not fall in love with anyone on Splitsvilla. She further expressed disappointment, revealing that both their families were aware of their relationship.

Sorab Bedi Attacked By Ex-Girlfriend

Following Appurva's allegations, on Thursday, March 26, Sorab shared a video on his Instagram handle in response to his ex-girlfriend's claims. In the video, visible nail scratch marks could be seen on his neck, which appeared to be bleeding.

He was seen showing the injuries to the camera, hinting his ex-girlfriend had attacked him.

Sorab Bedi Demands Proof After Allegations By His Ex

He also wrote, "Cheating ka agar ek bhi proof hai toh tell them to show and yes usko laga or usne esse mara. Let's assume agar maine wapis maar diya hoota toh? Or itne mahine baad yaad aai? Pehele kyo nai aai thi need fame? Followers?"

Amid the allegations, Sorab is all set to share an explosive video reacting to the cheating claims at 6 PM on Friday, March 27.