'Itna Bedil Mai Bhi Nahi Hoon': Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Over Viral Sanchita Ugale Death Interview, Shares Clarification- VIDEO

Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Over Viral Sanchita Ugale Death Interview, Shares Clarification- VIDEO |

The television industry is currently mourning the death of Sanchita Ugale. Amid the grief, Sanchita's Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi co-star Sorab Bedi found himself at the receiving end of online trolling after a video of his interaction with paparazzi went viral. Addressing the criticism, Sorab took to his Instagram Stories and urged people, "Bhai soch samajh ke bola karo please."

Explaining the context behind his remarks to the paparazzi, Sorab said, "Bhai mere pas na wo bhot sari paps baat karni aayi thi to uske baad na aapko har kisi ke questions nahi sunte hain." He added that in such situations, he could only focus on questions from people who were close to him. Sorab further revealed that one paparazzo had asked him, "Wo aapko call kyu kar rahi thi?" in reference to Sanchita. He clarified that he had simply mentioned that Sanchita used to speak to him even when he was in Siliguri.

Sorab explained, "Maine bola tha wo Sanchita mujhe bhot din se call kar rahi hai, main Siliguri mein tha tab bhi hamari baat hui thi." He further claimed that amid the chaos, another paparazzo asked why Sanchita had told him that she was distressed. According to Sorab, he responded, "Thk hai wo pareshan thi isliye bata rahi thi."

Calling out those trolling him over the interaction, Sorab said, "Har cheez ko galat mat liya kro yar. Itna bewakoof mai bhi nahi hoon aur itna bedil mai bhi nahi hoon." The Splitsvilla 16 fame actor added that while he usually chooses not to respond to trolls, the situation had escalated to a point where he felt compelled to clarify his stance. He also shared another video on his Instagram Story, claiming it showed multiple paparazzi surrounding him and recording his reaction at the time.

Sorab Bedi and Sanchita Ugale shared screen space in Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, where they played the lead roles of Kartik and Sukoon, respectively. The duo's on-screen chemistry was well received by viewers, and they often featured together in the show's promotional activities and social media content. While neither had publicly spoken in detail about their friendship, Sorab's emotional reaction to Sanchita's death and his revelations about their recent conversations suggest that the two shared a cordial bond beyond the sets of the show.