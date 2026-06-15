'Pareshan Thi Wo Bechari': Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi Co-Star Sorab Bedi Says He Spoke To Sanchita Ugale 2 Days Before Her Death- VIDEO

Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi Co-Star Sorab Bedi Says He Spoke To Sanchita Ugale 2 Days Before Her Death- VIDEO |

Sorab Bedi and Sanchita Ugale were co-stars in Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi and shared a close bond both on and off-screen. Reacting to the actress' untimely death, Sorab revealed that he had spoken to Sanchita just two days ago. He also shared that she was "kafi paresh" during her final days.

During an interaction with the paparazzi, Sorab said, "Meri parso hi baat hui thi use yaar." He further revealed that he learned about Sanchita's death on the morning of June 15 and was preparing to visit her family. Sorab added, "Avi jaunga uske ghar. Mujhe pata nahi tha, aaj subh hi pata chala."

Speaking about her state of mind, Sorab shared that Sanchita had been worried for the past few days. He told the paps, "Pareshan thi wo bechari." The Splitsvilla 16 fame actor also admitted that the news came as a huge shock to him. He said, "Mere liye to bhot shocking hai yar."

Sorab Bedi and Sanchita Ugale shared screen space in Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, where they essayed the lead roles of Kartik and Sukoon. The duo's on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated by viewers, making them one of the most talked-about pairs on the show.

All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a thorough investigation into Sanchita Ugale's death. He appealed to the authorities not to treat the case solely as a suicide and instead conduct a probe from all possible angles. Shyamlal stated that Sanchita was a well-known face in the entertainment industry and that her death at such a young age has raised several questions. "Abhinetri Sanchita Ugale ji ki atmhatya ke mamle mein har angle se janch ki jaye," urged the AICWA president.

All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has urged the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, to order a high-level inquiry into the death of Sanchita Ugale and ensure that justice is delivered to her family.



|… pic.twitter.com/lgveHHQVn3 — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) June 15, 2026

Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara East, Mumbai, on June 14 at the age of 30. Preliminary reports suggest that the actress died by suicide, following which the police launched an investigation.