Sanchita Ugale Death: Sorab Bedi, Aanchal Khurana & Other TV Celebs Mourn Actress's Tragic Death, Speak On Industry Pressure

Sanchita Ugale Death: Sorab Bedi, Aanchal Khurana & Other TV Celebs Mourn Actress's Tragic Death |

The television industry is mourning the shocking demise of actress Sanchita Ugale. She was known for her appearances in popular television shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Anjan Ghar, and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, as well as the film Chhaava. Several celebrities took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the late actress.

Sorab Bedi

Splitsvilla 16 fame and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi co-star Sorab Bedi shared the news of Sanchita's death on his Instagram Story. Mourning her loss, he wrote, "No chottuuuu. You were, you are, and you'll be always my fav gonna miss you."

Simran Budharup

Pandya Store actress Simran Budharup also reacted to the tragic news. Expressing her shock, she commented on Sanchita's last Instagram post, writing, "Why Sanchita?" along with a crying emoticon.

Megha Sharma

Reacting to the news, Sanchita's co-star and friend Megha Sharma told Moneycontrol, "I am in deep shock and out of words. She hung herself is what I hear."

Aanchal Khurana

Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actress Aanchal Khurana also expressed her grief over Sanchita's passing. Sharing an emotional note, she wrote, "Ek aur actor ne suicide kar liya..."

Aanchal further spoke about the pressures faced by actors in the entertainment industry and urged individuals to prioritise their well-being whenever they feel overwhelmed. She wrote, "I might upset the channel and producers with this, but it is what it is. I stand here smiling for the camera, but inside, there's a storm. Every day, we wake up chasing the next audition, that one line, that shot at a dream. What remains unseen—what no one notices—is the exhaustion. The pressure to stay relevant and the fear of being forgotten weigh heavily. They don’t see how we break down behind closed doors."

Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara East, Mumbai, on June 14. Preliminary reports suggest that the actress died by suicide, and police have launched an investigation into the matter. While no official statement from her family has been released yet, the exact circumstances surrounding her death are still being probed.