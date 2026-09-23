Will Anup Soni Return To Crime Patrol? Actor Hints At Possible Comeback In Future Season |

Anup Soni, who was associated with Crime Patrol for several years, has spoken about the possibility of returning to the show, which has now returned with Ajay Devgn as its host. The actor said he may be back for a future season.

Did Anup Soni Hint At Crime Patrol Return?

Speaking about his possible return to Crime Patrol, Anup told Variety India, “There are many seasons of Crime Patrol. I’m sure there will be a season when I’ll return.” However, he did not specifically comment on whether he would appear in the current season.

Anup also spoke about his upcoming projects, Shaque and The Vvaan, and said the two feature him in very different roles. “My look in both these projects is very different. They are completely different characters. It is very exciting for any actor to have two projects releasing on the same day,” he said.

The actor also discussed the popularity of crime thrillers, saying the genre has an audience across the world, but the quality of storytelling matters. Speaking about Shaque, a family thriller about a mother searching for her daughter, he said, “Crime thriller is a genre that is successful all over the world... But you have to make a good thriller. If it is routine, audiences will reject it.”

In an interview with SpotboyE in April 2018, Anup Soni opened up about his decision to leave Crime Patrol after hosting the show for eight years. He said he wanted to focus on his acting career, as his commitment to the show left him with little time to take up other projects. “The actor inside me was restless and I wanted to focus more on acting,” he said, describing the decision as a “selfish call” as an actor.

How Much Did Ajay Devgn Charge For Crime Patrol?

Ajay Devgn has reportedly signed a deal worth Rs. 90 crore for 15 episodes of Crime Patrol, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The actor, who has made his television hosting debut with the latest season of the crime show, is said to be earning around Rs. 6 crore per episode. However, neither Devgn nor the makers have confirmed the reported fee.