Ajay Devgn Charges ₹90 Crore For 15 Episodes Of Crime Patrol 2026 As New Host: Report

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Actor Ajay Devgn has made his television hosting debut with Crime Patrol 2026 – Crime Ka Current Season, taking over as the new face of the long-running crime show after Anup Soni. The actor was announced as the host in August, with the new season premiering on Sony TV on August 31 and also streaming on SonyLIV.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Ajay has reportedly signed a 15-episode deal with Sony and is said to be earning around Rs 90 crore for the season.

The reported Rs 90-crore remuneration has also generated interest given Ajay’s established position as one of Bollywood's leading actors. However, there has been no official confirmation from Ajay Devgn, Sony TV or SonyLIV regarding the exact fee being paid to the actor for the season.

Presenters associated with different editions of Crime Patrol include Sakshi Tanwar, Sonali Kulkarni, Divyanka Tripathi, Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Shahane and Nakuul Mehta.

However, Anup Soni became particularly synonymous with the franchise after hosting several seasons and remains one of its most recognisable faces.

Work Front

The actor was last seen in Dhamaal 4, alongside Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta.

Currently, Ajay is gearing up for the release of Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, which is set to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. The third instalment will see Ajay return as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu reprising her role as IG Meera Deshmukh and Shriya Saran back as Nandini. Rajat Kapoor will also return, while Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat have joined the cast in new roles.

Next, he has Chauhaan and Golmaal 5 in his pipeline.