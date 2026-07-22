Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Alleges His Voice Was 'Misused' In Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan Teaser: 'After My Strong Objection, Makers Removed...'

Zeeshan Ayyub Distances Himself From Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan | Photo Via Instagram

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan has landed in controversy once again after actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub claimed that his voice was used in the film's title announcement teaser without his knowledge of its context. The actor revealed that he later objected to its use, following which the makers removed his voice from the teaser.

Zeeshan Says Chauhaan Makers Removed His Voice After Protest

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter), Zeeshan issued a detailed statement clarifying that he is not associated with the film in any capacity. "Few weeks back, a film teaser released with the opening line in my voice. I wish to put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity," he wrote on July 22.

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Zeeshan Ayyub Distances Himself From Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan

Further, the actor explained that he had been asked to dub a single line a few months ago without being given any reference about the project. Trusting the filmmakers, whom he knew personally, he agreed to record the dialogue in good faith. However, after the teaser was released, he realised the context in which his voice had been used and decided to distance himself from the project.

'Would Never Be Part Of Any Such Project'

Zeeshan revealed that the filmmakers complied after he strongly objected. "After my strong objection, the makers removed my voice from the teaser fifteen days ago," he added, while stressing that he "would never be a part of any such project.

Urges Attention To Students Protest

Concluding his note, the actor urged people to focus on what he called the country's more pressing issues. Expressing solidarity with students protesting over the NEET question paper leak, Zeeshan praised their resilience, writing, "Our young relentless students are on the streets putting up a brave fight. Kudos to their inspiring spirit."

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is known for his performances in films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Raees, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Sam Bahadur, Tere Ishk Mein, and Assi, among several others.