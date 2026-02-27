Taapsee Pannu Urges Audience To Watch Assi: 'Uncomfortable Kar Sakti Hai, Par Yaad Rahegi'—VIDEO

Taapsee Pannu | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Taapsee Pannu urged the audience to watch her recently released film Assi, which hit theatres on February 20 and faced a box office clash with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein. As the film continues to run in cinemas, the actress revealed that she has been reading all the reviews for Assi, adding that for some films she receives messages saying 'What a story!', while for others she also gets comments like 'Uncomfortable and disgusted.'

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, her film Thappad was released six years ago, and coincidentally, another of her films, Assi, has now been released.

Taapsee Pannu Urges Audience To Watch Assi

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared a video on Friday and was heard saying, she wrote, "Itne pyaare-pyaare messages, itne validating reviews… aur most importantly, kitne saare logon ne personally iss issue ko liya hai. Kitne beautiful articles aur videos - maine sab dekhe, sab padhe. Shayad aapne bhi dekhe honge, padhe honge. Agar itne saare log likh rahe hain, itni shiddat aur pyaar se, itne jazbe se… toh shayad kuch toh baat hogi? Agar aapko lage ki dekhna toh banta hai - ki yeh kaunsi film hai jiske baare mein itne log itni gehraai se likh rahe hain - toh ek baar zaroor dekhiye. Shayad yeh film aapse bhi baat kare."

Check it out:

'Thoda Uncomfortable Kar Sakti Hai...'

Further, she added, "Aur agar achchi lage - ya jaisi bhi lage - likhna zaroor. Main zaroor dekhna chahungi. Coming weekend, let’s hope aapke paas thoda samay ho iss film ko dekhne ke liye. Thoda uncomfortable kar sakti hai… par yaad rahegi. Shayad itna confidence ab aa gaya hai humein yeh kehne mein. I hope you give it a shot. Looking forward to all the wonderful write-ups and videos for Assi."

Assi Story

Assi is a courtroom drama that follows a teacher, Parima (played by Kani Kusruti), who is brutally gang-raped while returning home. Taapsee Pannu portrays Parima's lawyer, Raavi, who fights tirelessly for justice. Akhtar shared that the film has been narrated in a very graceful and compelling manner.