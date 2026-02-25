Javed Akhtar Praises Taapsee Pannu's Assi, Says Film Narrated In 'Very Graceful' Manner: 'It's Deeply Emotional...'

Javed Akhtar Praises Taapsee Pannu's Assi | Photo Via Instagram

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar recently praised Taapsee Pannu's latest theatrical release, Assi. The film hit cinemas on February 20, clashing with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's Do Deewane Seher Mein. Assi is a courtroom drama that follows a teacher, Parima (played by Kani Kusruti), who is brutally gang-raped while returning home. Taapsee Pannu portrays Parima's lawyer, Raavi, who fights tirelessly for justice. Akhtar shared that the film has been narrated in a very graceful and compelling manner.

Javed Akhtar Praises Taapsee Pannu's Assi

Speaking to India Today, Javed said, "Some pictures touch your heart. And some films operate on an intellectual level, they engage your mind. But very few films manage to touch both your heart and your mind at the same time. I believe Assi is one such film."

Further, he added that on one level, it is a deeply emotional story that will resonate with ordinary people. On another level, it raises serious questions and does not provide easy answers. Instead, it places those questions before society.

'It Has Been Narrated In Very Graceful & Compelling Manner'

"Anyone who thinks deeply, who pays attention to what is happening around us, will walk away from this film reflecting on it. It has been narrated in a very graceful and compelling manner. And ultimately, the film leaves you with both answers and questions," Akhtar concluded.

Free Press Journal's Assi Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Assi 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Assi is a hard-hitting and disturbing film. It reminds us that even in 2026, one of the biggest issues in our country is women's safety. Assi does not entertain, but it gives you a reality check that hits hard."

Assi Cast

Apart from Taapsee, the film also stars Kani Kusruti in a leading role, alongside Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Revathy. Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa make special appearances in the film.