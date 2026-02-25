Assi, Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 5: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Shows A Minimal Growth Collects ₹85 Lakh, Mrunal-Siddhant's Film Drops

Assi, Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection |

Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein both had a very average weekend. Both movies failed the Monday test and saw a significant drop. It was expected that on Tuesday there might be a jump in numbers due to reasonable ticket pricing. The Tuesday jump is now happening every week with almost all the releases.

Assi Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, the Taapsee Pannu starrer showed a minimal growth at the box office and collected approximately Rs. 85 lakh on Tuesday, taking the five-day total to Rs. 5.75 crore. Even though the film showed a jump on Tuesday, it now needs to be steady in the coming days, and also perform well at the box office during it second weekend.

Reportedly, Assi is made on a budget of Rs. 30-40 crore, so the movie surely needs a miraculous growth at the box office in the coming days. For now, despite getting amazing reviews, the Anubhav Sinha directorial is heading for a flop tag at the box office.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day

While Assi showed a growth on Tuesday, Do Deewane Seher Mein further dropped on its fifth day. It collected around Rs. 50 lakh, taking the total to Rs. 5.30 crore. Even the Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer, for now, is a flop.

It also needs a miraculous jump at the box office in the coming days, to at least become an average grosser. So, let's wait and watch!

Assi Review

Assi is undoubtedly one of the most critical acclaimed films of recent times. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Assi is a hard-hitting and disturbing film. It reminds us that even in 2026, one of the biggest issues in our country is women's safety. Assi does not entertain, but it gives you a reality check that hits hard."

Do Deewane Seher Mein Review

Do Deewane Seher Mein received mixed reviews from critics. FPJ reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "They say ‘anything in excess is poison’.. something that ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ suffers from… too much dragging simplicity. Given the current trend of films, a film of this stature will possibly find itself struggling at the box office… it really has to rely heavily on word of mouth."