Assi, Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: Both Movies Show Drop On Monday; Taapsee Pannu Starrer Collects ₹75 Lakh, Mrunal-Siddhant's Film Earns ₹65 Lakh

Assi, Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection |

Last Friday, Taapsee Pannu starrer Assi and Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein was released. While the former received positive reviews, the latter got a mixed response from critics and the audience. During the weekend, especially on Saturday, Assi showed a good jump at the box office. Meanwhile, Do Deewane Seher Mein was steady. However, both movies showed a huge drop on its fourth day, and failed to pass the Monday test.

Assi Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Anubhav Sinha's Assi, on its day four collected approximately Rs. 75 lakh, taking the total to Rs. 4.95 crore. The collection is surely not up to the mark, as according to reports the film is made on a budget of Rs. 30-40 crore.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 4

Do Deewane Seher Mein collected around Rs. 65 lakh on Monday, taking the total to Rs. 4.85 crore, which is also not a great number. Both movies have collected approximately the same amount at the box office.

On Tuesday, due to the reasonable pricing, we can expect Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein to show a jump at the box office. But, for now, it looks like both movies are heading to become a flop.

Assi Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Assi 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Assi is a hard-hitting and disturbing film. It reminds us that even in 2026, one of the biggest issues in our country is women's safety. Assi does not entertain, but it gives you a reality check that hits hard."

Do Deewane Seher Mein Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Do Deewane Seher Mein 2 stars and wrote, "They say ‘anything in excess is poison’.. something that ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ suffers from… too much dragging simplicity. Given the current trend of films, a film of this stature will possibly find itself struggling at the box office… it really has to rely heavily on word of mouth."