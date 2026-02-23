 Assi Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Collects ₹4.20 Crore In Its First Weekend
Assi Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Collects ₹4.20 Crore In Its First Weekend

Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu, was released on Friday, February 20, 2026. The film, in three days, has collected Rs. 4.20 crore at the box office.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 12:43 PM IST
Assi Box Office Collection | YouTube

Anubhav Sinha's Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti, was released on Friday, February 20, 2026. The movie received positive reviews from critics and the audience, and after a slow start, it showed a decent jump at the box office on Saturday, and stayed steady on Sunday.

According to Sacnilk, on its first day, the film collected Rs. 1 crore. On its day 2, Assi showed a jump of 60% and minted Rs. 1.60 crore, and on Sunday, it also collected Rs. 1.60 crore, taking the three-day total to Rs. 4.20 crore.

Assi Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, according to some media reports, Assi is made on a budget of Rs. 30-40 crore. So, if we look at the reported budget and the collection, then the numbers are not up to the mark.

Assi needs to pass the Monday test by collecting more around or more than Rs. 1 crore at the box office, and maintain a steady run in the coming days.

Assi Reviews

Assi has received positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Assi is a hard-hitting and disturbing film. It reminds us that even in 2026, one of the biggest issues in our country is women's safety. Assi does not entertain, but it gives you a reality check that hits hard."

Assi Vs Do Deewane Seher Mein

Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein took a better opening at the box office. But, during the weekend, Assi showed a good jump, and now, both films have collected Rs. 4.20 crore in three days.

Clearly, both films need to collect a decent amount on Monday, and then continue to be steady at the box office on weekdays.

