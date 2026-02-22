 Assi Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu's Courtroom Drama Shows Slight Growth, Earns ₹1.6 Crore In India
Assi Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu's Courtroom Drama Shows Slight Growth, Earns ₹1.6 Crore In India

Taapsee Pannu's Assi, released on February 20 alongside Do Deewane Seher Mein, opened to positive reviews but had a slow start at the box office, collecting Rs 1 crore on Day 1. On Day 2, it earned Rs 1.92 crore gross and Rs 1.60 crore nett, with 13.2% occupancy. The film trails Khel Khel Mein, which minted Rs 2.05 crore on Day 2.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 08:42 AM IST
Assi Box Office Collection | Photo Via YouTube

Taapsee Pannu’s latest theatrical release, Assi, hit cinemas on February 20, clashing with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's Do Deewane Seher Mein. The makers had screened the film for the media a week ahead of its release, and it opened to largely positive reviews.

However, when it comes to box office numbers, Assi has taken a slow start, collecting Rs 1 crore on Day 1, a figure that is far from impressive. That said, content-driven films often begin on a modest note and rely on positive word of mouth to pick up pace over the weekend.

Assi Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Assi earned Rs 1.92 crore gross and Rs 1.60 crore nett in India on Day 2. The overall occupancy stood at just 13.2%, which remains on the lower side. Pannu’s film continues to trail her last theatrical release, Khel Khel Mein, which had collected Rs 2.05 crore nett on its second day.

