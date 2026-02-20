 Assi X (Twitter) Review: 'Needed A Minute To Breathe', 'Heavy But Worth It'; Taapsee Pannu Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed
Anubhav Sinha's Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti, has hit the big screens today, February 20, 2026. Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). Well, Assi has impressed the netizens.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Taapsee Pannu In Assi | YouTube

Anubhav Sinha's Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti, has hit the big screens. The film's trailer had grabbed everyone's attention, and many people have already watched the movie. Well, Assi has left netizens impressed because of its hard-hitting concept and amazing performances.

A netizen tweeted, "Came out of the theatre and needed a minute to breathe. #Assi hits hard and #Taapsee just proves again why protagonist-led cinema is her playground! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#Taapsee doesn’t just play strong characters, she makes you feel every ounce of their pain and power. #Assi is heavy but so worth it (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Goosebumps..tears... silence...that’s how the theatre felt while watching Assi. #Taapsee owns this space like nobody else (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Assi is Taapsee and Anubhav Sinha's third film together after Thappad and Mulk. Both the earlier movies had impressed the audience a lot. So, the expectations from Assi were also quite high, and well, it has clearly lived up to the expectations of the audience.

article-image

Assi Review

Assi, which revolves around a rape case, has received positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Assi is a hard-hitting and disturbing film. It reminds us that even in 2026, one of the biggest issues in our country is women's safety. Assi does not entertain, but it gives you a reality check that hits hard."

article-image

Assi Box Office Collection

Assi is expected to take a slow start at the box office. The film might collect around Rs. 20-30 lakh on the first day. However, we can expect the movie to show a jump at the box office over the weekend because of the positive reviews and good word of mouth. So, let's wait and watch!

