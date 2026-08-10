Crime Patrol New Season Release Date: Ajay Devgn To Make TV Debut As Host, New Promo Promises Chilling Cases- VIDEO

Crime Patrol New Season Release Date: Ajay Devgn replaces Anup Soni; watch new promo | Sony TV/X/Ajay Devgn

The new promo for the upcoming season of Crime Patrol has been released, confirming that all the speculation was indeed true. Ajay Devgn will host the new season, titled "Crime Patrol 2026- Crime Ka Current Season." The actor is all set to make his television debut as the host, taking over from Anup Soni.

In the new promo, Ajay says, "Bachpan mein hame sikhaya jata hai ajnabiyon se baach kar rehna, raat ko ghar ka tala lagana, par ab jo ho raha hai...Aur aise bhot sare cases hain. Jurn karne wala koi anjaan nahi apna hota hain. Jinhe hamare ghar ka raasta bhi pata hota hai, kabhi kabhar chabhi bhi hoti hai aur dining table par kursi bhi (We are taught in childhood to stay away from strangers and to lock our doors at night. But what is happening now... There are so many such cases. The person who commits the crime is often not a stranger, but someone close to us. Someone who knows the way to our home, sometimes even has the keys, and has a chair waiting for them at the dining table)." He added, "Kayi cases mein apna hi khoon...and shocking."

In the promo, Ajay reveals that the new season will feature several cases that shook the entire nation. He added, "Aise hi kuch cases mein main rahunga aapke sath. Saath samjhenge Crime Patrol ke naye season mein."

Crime Patrol New Season Release Date

The new season of Crime Patrol will premiere on Monday, August 31, 2026, on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television.

Why Did Anup Soni Leave Hosting Crime Patrol?

Anup Soni hosted Crime Patrol for several years after joining the show in 2010. He eventually stepped down in 2018, leaving viewers wondering why he decided to quit the popular crime series. Addressing his decision to leave the show, the actor told SpotBoye, "I want to remain away from TV for some time. I want to explore my acting talent and take it to the next level," He also said that he did not miss hosting the show, explaining, "I was doing the same thing again and again. How long could I go on talking about murder, rape and property disputes?" However, Anup Soni continued to make appearances in Crime Patrol even after stepping down as the host. The makers brought him back for special sequences in the show.