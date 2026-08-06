Crime Patrol Actor Satish Naikodi Alleges ₹25-Lakh SRA Flat Fraud, Claims 47 People Duped In Housing Scam |

Kalyan: Television actor Satish Naikodi, known for his appearances in the popular crime-based show Crime Patrol, has alleged that he was cheated of nearly Rs 25 lakh on the promise of securing a flat under a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) housing project in Mumbai. Claiming that he has been running from one police office to another for almost a year in pursuit of justice, the Dombivli resident has now appealed for swift action against those allegedly involved in the fraud.

Firm Allegedly Used Fake-Looking Documents to Gain Trust

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Naikodi alleged that he came into contact with representatives of a firm identified as Aastha Properties, who claimed they could facilitate the allotment of an SRA flat in the Santacruz area. According to the actor, the accused gained his confidence by producing what appeared to be official documents bearing government seals, signatures and agreements executed on stamp paper, creating the impression that the housing project had all necessary approvals.

Believing the documents to be genuine, Naikodi said he gradually paid nearly Rs 25 lakh, including funds raised through a loan, towards the proposed flat. However, after receiving the money, the company allegedly neither handed over possession of the promised property nor maintained further communication with him.

Complaint Filed at Hill Road Police Station, Investigation Underway

Realising that he had allegedly fallen victim to a fraud, Naikodi approached Hill Road Police Station in Bandra and lodged a complaint. Despite the passage of nearly a year, he claims that no substantial action has been taken in the matter.

The actor said the financial loss has had devastating consequences for his family. During an interaction with FPJ, an emotional Naikodi said the prolonged legal battle and financial stress severely affected his personal life.

Naikodi Alleges 47 Victims Lost ₹35-40 Crore in Scheme

The entire episode shattered my family. The constant stress and uncertainty took a heavy emotional toll on us. I even lost my father during this difficult period, and at one point I was driven to attempt suicide," he alleged, while appealing for timely justice.

Naikodi further claimed that he is not the only victim in the alleged housing fraud. According to him, at least 47 individuals were allegedly duped under the guise of the same SRA housing scheme, with the total amount collected from victims estimated to be between Rs 35 crore and Rs 40 crore.

Documents Submitted to Authorities, Actor Seeks Recovery of Money

He maintained that he possesses documentary evidence, including agreements on stamp paper and documents purportedly bearing signatures of government officials, which he has already submitted to the investigating authorities.

I have all the relevant documents, including agreements and papers carrying official signatures. Despite furnishing these records, I am still waiting for justice. I only want my hard-earned money back and my dignity restored," Naikodi said.

The actor has urged the Maharashtra government and the police to expedite the investigation, identify those responsible for the alleged fraud and ensure strict legal action against them. He has also appealed for the recovery of the money allegedly collected from victims.

Police officials confirmed that the complaint is under investigation at Hill Road Police Station, Bandra. No arrests or official statements regarding the allegations have been announced so far.

As the investigation continues, the case has once again drawn attention to alleged frauds involving housing schemes, with victims urging authorities to strengthen scrutiny of property transactions and take prompt action against those exploiting homebuyers through forged documents and false promises.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in