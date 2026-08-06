Maharashtra Governor Felicitates Indresh Kumar, Palga Rinpoche For Promoting National Harmony Through Sindhu Mahakumbh

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma |

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday felicitated senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar and Buddhist spiritual leader Palga Rinpoche for their contribution to the successful organisation of the Sindhu Mahakumbh in Ladakh, an event aimed at promoting national integration, communal harmony and India's cultural unity.

‘Rashtriya Ekatmik Samarasata Samman’ Presented in Mumbai Ceremony

The two dignitaries were honoured with the 'Rashtriya Ekatmik Samarasata Samman' at a ceremony held at the Secretariat Gymkhana in Mumbai. The event was organised on the initiative of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode and was attended by social leaders, religious figures and citizens from various walks of life.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said India has consistently shown the world the path of peace, development and coexistence despite growing global instability. He remarked that the honour was not merely a recognition of two individuals but a tribute to the enduring ideals of national integration, social harmony and India's civilisational values.

Anna Bansode Stresses Importance of Unity and Social Harmony

Addressing the gathering, Bansode said fostering national unity, strengthening dialogue among different faiths and promoting social harmony have become increasingly important. He said the felicitation ceremony was organised to reinforce India's enduring philosophy of "unity in diversity" and expressed confidence that the initiative would inspire greater social and cultural cohesion in Maharashtra.

Recalling the contributions of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Bansode said Pawar had always placed people at the centre of development and believed that ensuring justice and progress for the last person in society was the true essence of public service.

Speaking after receiving the honour, Indresh Kumar and Palga Rinpoche highlighted the teachings of Gautama Buddha and B. R. Ambedkar, emphasising the values of peace, equality and humanity. They said that at a time when many parts of the world are witnessing conflict, India continues to present a model of harmony, fraternity and peaceful coexistence.

The ceremony concluded with a collective call to strengthen communal harmony, mutual trust and national unity across all sections of society.

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