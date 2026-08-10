Ajay Devgn Replaces Anup Soni As Host Of Crime Patrol, Shoots 15 Episodes For Popular Crime Series |

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is set to host the popular crime series 'Crime Patrol'.

According to a credible source close to the development, the actor has already shot for 15 episodes.

The source further exclusively told IANS, that the decision of having Ajay continue to host the rest of the series will depend on the audience response and the TRPs.

“Ajay Devgn has currently shot for 15 episodes. Whether he will continue with the rest of the series depends upon the audience's reaction and the numbers,” the source said.

The source further revealed that actor Rajesh Tailang has also been roped in to host additional episodes of the upcoming season.

The final count of episodes to be hosted by him is still undecided and will hinge on how Ajay Devgn’s episode is received.

Meanwhile , on Sunday, Ajay had shared a cryptic video on his social media account, hinting at something that would leave people stunned.

The actor though did not directly indicate that the announcement was related to Crime Patrol.

“Sometimes, there are things that bother us from the inside. And today, there is a truth before us that I am stunned by. I will bring it to you soon,” Ajay says in the video.

Ajay's reported association with Crime Patrol marks a new chapter for the long-running crime franchise.

For many viewers, actor Anup Soni remains the face most closely associated with the show.

The actor hosted Crime Patrol for a lot many years and became synonymous with its distinctive presentation.

Ajay, who has portrayed police and law-enforcement characters on screen, including in 'Gangaajal', 'Singham' and 'Drishyam' shall be seen bringing a different star presence to the crime format.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)