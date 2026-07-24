'Wifey Cooks Dinner Close To 2 Years After Marriage': Naga Chaitanya's Playful Post Gets Epic Reply From Sobhita Dhulipala |

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in December 2024, and the couple have been giving fans adorable glimpses of their married life ever since. In a heartwarming moment, Sobhita seemingly cooked dinner for her husband for the first time after their wedding. An amused Chaitanya took to Instagram to share a candid picture of his wife, along with a playful note teasing her culinary debut.

Naga shared a candid photo of Sobhita holding a bowl full of food. Keeping it casual, the actress was seen dressed in a pink T-shirt as she smiled for the camera. Sharing the picture, Naga wrote, "Wifey cooks dinner for me close to 2 years after getting married … I possibly did something right today (sic)."

Sobhita was quick to respond with a cheeky comment, asking her husband, "Are you trolling me or praising me." Fans, meanwhile, couldn't stop gushing over the adorable exchange. One user commented, "The way he proudly posted this... so adorable!" while another wrote, "My heart can't handle this cuteness."

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Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in an intimate yet grand traditional ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The venue holds immense sentimental value for the Akkineni family, as it was founded by Naga Chaitanya's legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of close family members and several prominent names from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, and Nani. The wedding followed traditional Telugu rituals, with Sobhita stunning in a gold Kanjivaram silk saree and temple jewellery, while Chaitanya opted for classic traditional attire. The couple had announced their engagement on August 8, 2024, after keeping their relationship largely private.

Before marrying Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two actors, who met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), dated for several years before tying the knot on October 6 and 7, 2017, in Goa. They celebrated their marriage with both Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies, reflecting their respective faiths. After nearly four years of marriage, the couple announced their separation on October 2, 2021, through a joint statement on social media.