Sobhita Dhulipala Redefines Timeless Elegance In Handwoven Gadwal Saree With Bold Bindi & Traditional Jewels

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 07, 2026
Sobhita Dhulipala embraced timeless Indian elegance in a handwoven Gadwal saree from Aadyam Handwoven.
She paired the saree with a deep magenta silk blouse featuring a classic round neckline and elbow-length sleeves.
A vibrant magenta border across the pallu added a rich pop of colour, while the contrasting red pallu lent the drape a traditional finish.
She donned a bold red bindi that became the standout beauty element, adding a distinctly festive and traditional charm.
The actress accessorised with layered gold necklaces, including a pearl-strung piece with a traditional pendant, statement gold jhumkas, delicate bangles and elegant ear cuffs.
The ivory saree featured subtle woven checks, elevated with a striking royal blue and gold zari border.
Her hair was styled in a sleek centre-parted low bun, highlighting the graceful silhouette of the ensemble.