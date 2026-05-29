Naga Chaitanya Moves Delhi HC Over Claims He Cheated On Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Destroyed Her Career

Actor Naga Chaitanya approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights over the alleged unauthorised use of his name, image and likeness online. The actor’s legal team also raised concerns about explicit AI-generated content, manipulated videos and defamatory material related to his personal life.

According to submissions made before the court, several websites were allegedly using Naga Chaitanya’s name alongside explicit search terms in order to attract online traffic. His lawyer argued that objectionable content involving the actor had been circulating across digital platforms.

Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, appearing on behalf of the actor, informed the court that AI-generated and digitally manipulated videos falsely depicted Chaitanya in objectionable situations. As per ANI, the lawyer also specifically pointed to online content involving his ex-wife, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, that allegedly suggested the actor had cheated on her and ruined her career.

“This is trolling, this is not fair criticism,” he argued before the court.

The matter was reportedly heard by Justice Jyoti Singh, who observed that while public figures are more exposed to scrutiny than ordinary individuals, there must still be limitations. “You are in public life, you are certainly more vulnerable than the rest of the people, but it has its limitations,” the court remarked.

Apart from objectionable content, the actor’s legal team also highlighted unauthorised merchandise allegedly featuring Chaitanya’s likeness. The suit claimed that AI tools, deepfake technology, voice-cloning software and digital manipulation techniques were being used to create fabricated audiovisual material for commercial purposes.

According to the complaint, the circulation of such content has caused serious damage to the actor’s reputation, dignity, privacy and public image.

The court was also shown allegedly defamatory YouTube videos related to the actor. While some links were reportedly removed, others linked to news reports continued to remain online. ANI further reported that the court observed one of the allegedly infringing links appeared “borderline”.

Chaitanya’s lawyer argued that such material surfaces online daily and requested a dynamic injunction to prevent future circulation of similar content.

The Delhi HC has now issued summons in the matter and indicated that an interim order would be passed. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for September 30.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha dated for several years before getting married in 2017. The couple later announced their separation in 2021. Chaitanya is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala, while Samantha is reportedly married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.