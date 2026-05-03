Exes Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Naga Chaitanya Attend Hyderabad Wedding Years After 2021 Divorce With Spouses Raj Nidimoru, Sobhita— WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Naga Chaitanya attend same wedding in Hyderabad | Photo Via X

Producer Sunil Narang of Asian Cinemas’ daughter Simran Narang recently got married, and a reception held in Hyderabad on Saturday evening (May 2) was attended by several Tollywood celebrities, including Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. However, the event grabbed eyeballs and became the talk of the town as exes Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also attended the wedding. The rare moment comes years after their separation in 2021 and their subsequent marriages.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Seen At Same Wedding Event

Samantha arrived with her second husband, director Raj Nidimoru, and they appeared separately, while Naga Chaitanya was seen with his second wife, actress Sobhita Dhulipala. However, there was no interaction between the ex-couple, nor were they spotted together in the same frame.

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For the event, Chaitanya donned a dark blue blazer, while Sobhita chose a baby blue saree with pink tones, flaunting her short hair. Samantha, on the other hand, opted for a purple-and-gold saree for the occasion.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in December 2025. Despite dating rumours, the couple never confirmed their relationship until their marriage.

It also marked Raj Nidimoru's second marriage as well. He was previously married to Shhyamali De.

Samantha was previously married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021.

After separation, Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in an intimate Telugu-style wedding at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024, in the presence of close friends and family.