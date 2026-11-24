‘Why Is It Such A Big Deal?’ Karan Johar And Akshay Kumar Rally Behind Deepika Padukone Amid 8-Hour Work Shift Controversy |

Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar have come out in support of Deepika Padukone's demand for an eight-hour work shift. In an upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 9, Karan said he respected Deepika's decision and questioned why it had become such a big talking point. Calling it her professional and personal choice, the filmmaker said the actress had every right to make the demand. Akshay also agreed with Karan's views.

Recalling his experience of working with Akshay for the first time, Karan said, "When I did my first film with Akshay, there were always talks making the rounds that Akshay Kumar does this, Akshay Kumar does that." He went on to praise the actor's dedication, saying he had never seen a man work as hard as Akshay, who wakes up at 5 am, knows his scripts by heart and remains supportive of directors and producers.

Drawing a parallel with Deepika's demand, Karan added, "And I think that's exactly my point, as a producer, I respect it. And that's why I also respect Deepika Padukone's decision." Questioning the backlash surrounding her request, he said, "When she says something like this, I don't know why it's made into such a big deal."

Karan further argued that Deepika had earned the right to make such a demand through years of hard work. Pointing out her responsibilities beyond her profession, he said, "She's a mother, she's a wife, she's a professional, and she has a personal life. Why can't she ask for it when you ask for it?" He added that if a male superstar could make such a request, a female superstar should have the same freedom.

Speaking about actors having the choice to set their working conditions, Karan said, "Any actor can ask for it. Nobody's putting a gun on my head to sign Deepika Padukone or Akshay Kumar. I want to sign these actors because I love their work. I respect their achievement." Akshay agreed with the filmmaker's stance, extending his support to the actress's demand. As reported by The Indian Express, Karan shared these views during the episode.

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