Before becoming one of Bollywood's leading actresses, Deepika Padukone underwent formal acting training at Anupam Kher's acting school, Actor Prepares. During a recent panel discussion at IFFI 2026, the veteran actor recalled an interesting incident from her training days, revealing how one particular exercise left Deepika frustrated and almost in tears.

Anupam spoke about the importance of regular practice and explained why actors need to move beyond their comfort zones to make their performances believable. Sharing an example from Deepika's time at his institute, he recalled how the actress initially struggled with a seemingly simple acting assignment.

Anupam Kher Recalls Deepika Padukone's Acting School Days

Deepika was already a successful model and had been selected by Farah Khan for her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. The actress enrolled in a three-month acting course to prepare for her transition from modelling to films. However, Anupam noticed that her polished personality sometimes came in the way of delivering natural performances.

Remembering those days, he said, “Deepika Padukone was our student in the second batch. She was a well-known model. Farah decided to cast her in the film with Shah Rukh Khan. It was a 3-month course. Because Deepika was a model and came from a very educated background, she was very prim and proper. She would do everything properly. She used to pick up the cup of tea with that style. Sometimes, there was no believability,” Anupam recalled.

The Acting Exercise That Left Deepika Padukone Frustrated

Anupam further shared how he once asked Deepika to portray a maid sweeping the floor as part of an acting exercise. However, he felt that she was performing the task with too much elegance rather than making it look natural.

Recalling the incident, Anupam said, “One day, I was taking the class and told her to play a maid, who has to just sweep the floor. She was doing that also with a charm. Then, I called my home maid and asked her to sweep the floor. She did it with total conviction,” he shared, adding, “I told Deepika that we would be doing this exercise till I believe you are actually doing it.”

The repeated exercise was not easy for Deepika, who initially found the situation frustrating. However, she continued practising until she understood what Anupam wanted from her performance.

Sharing how the incident unfolded, Anupam added, “She was frustrated initially and almost had tears in her eyes. But she did it, and she thanked me. You have to do it. You have to constantly practise and yet be street smart to get work.”

Deepika Padukone's Journey

Deepika made her acting debut with the 2006 Kannada film Aishwarya. She subsequently entered Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om (2007), which became a major box-office success and established her as a promising newcomer.

Over the years, she has built an impressive filmography with performances in movies such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Chhapaak and Gehraiyaan, among others.

The actress also made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017, opposite Vin Diesel.

Looking ahead, Deepika will share screen space with Shah Rukh once again in the upcoming film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.