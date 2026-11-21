Akshay Kumar, Ravi Kishan's Hilarious Banter Steals The Show | YouTube

The new promo of Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan Season 9 has been unveiled, featuring actors Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan as the latest guests. The upcoming episode, scheduled to release on Wednesday, November 25, promises entertaining banter, candid conversations, Ravi's growing popularity among Gen-Z audiences and some hilarious moments between the guests and the host.

Akshay Kumar, Ravi Kishan's Hilarious Banter On KWK Steals The Show

The promo begins with Akshay participating in a fun game, where he is asked to imitate the sound of a hen. He is later joined by Ravi Kishan on the iconic Koffee couch. Karan reveals that it was Akshay who suggested bringing Ravi on the show with him, prompting Ravi to respond, "So sweet of him."

Check out Akshay Kumar, Ravi Kishan's KWK 9 promo:

Praising his co-guest, Akshay says, "Mein iska comedy side sab jaanta hoon, but he is actually a very emotional guy." Ravi then opens up about his journey and struggles, sharing that while some people walk their way up in life, he has crawled his way to where he is today.

Ravi Kishan Revisits 'Bihar Ka Brad Pitt' Remark

Karan later brings up Ravi's famous 'Bihar Ka Brad Pitt' remark, leaving the actor laughing. The fun continues when Akshay expresses his desire to learn Ravi's viral dance steps. The two then recreate the actor's iconic moves, making for an entertaining moment.

Akshay Kumar's Cheeky Response Leaves Karan Johar Amused

In another game, Karan asks the guests to name three things that have hair. Akshay responds with "nose", while Ravi says "ears". Akshay then cheekily names Karan Johar, leaving the filmmaker asking, "What nonsense?"

The promo also offers a glimpse of the rapid-fire round, where Karan throws some amusing questions at Akshay, adding to the excitement surrounding the episode.