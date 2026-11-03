Akshay Kumar's Oh My Goddess Faces Setback: Director Amit Rai Parts Ways With Makers Over Creative Differences After Rani Mukerji's Exit

The third instalment of Akshay Kumar's the popular OMG franchise, titled Oh My Goddess, has reportedly hit a roadblock. Director Amit Rai and the film's producers have decided to part ways following prolonged creative differences.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the disagreements between Rai and the makers were not limited to the film's storyline. Several aspects, including the screenplay, casting of the lead actor and the proposed release strategy, became points of disagreement. Despite multiple discussions, the two sides were unable to reach a common understanding.

The project had earlier generated considerable excitement after reports suggested that Rani Mukerji was being considered for the lead role. However, her possible association with the film did not last long, as reports later claimed that the actress had stepped away following differences with Rai over the project.

Following the developments, the producers reportedly began exploring other casting options and making efforts to get the film back on track. However, disagreements over the script, casting choices and the overall creative direction continued, eventually leading to Rai's reported exit.

The makers are now said to be considering moving ahead without the director.

With the first two films enjoying considerable popularity, expectations surrounding Oh My Goddess remain high.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar played a key role in both films in the franchise, OMG – Oh My God! (2012) and its spiritual sequel, OMG 2 (2023). Both films explored socially relevant subjects through humour and drama.

For now, the makers have yet to make an official announcement about the reported split or reveal their plans for the next chapter of the OMG franchise.