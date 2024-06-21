Why Did Priyanka Chopra Part Ways With Her New York Restaurant SONA Which Will Shut Down On June 30?

One of the most popular restaurants in New York serving Indian cuisine, Sona, which was founded by actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, announced its closure recently. The restaurant will permanently close its doors on June 30 after three years since its inauguration, and 10 months after PeeCee stepped back.

"After more than three remarkable years, Sona will be closing. We have immense gratitude for everyone who walked through our doors. It's been our greatest honour to serve you".

"Sona's final service will be brunch on Sunday, June 30," a statement by the restaurant read.

Why did Priyanka step away from Sona?

Priyanka had announced the launch of Sona in 2021 and ever since its inauguration, the restaurant was seen serving scrumptious food to scores of locals and even celebs.

However, in August 2023, PeeCee announced her decision to step away from the restaurant. In a statement, her spokesperson had said that the parting of ways was for the actress to pursue her ambitions on a global scale.

"Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await," her official statement had mentioned.

The co-founder of Sona, Maneesh Goyal had then stated that despite her departure, PeeCee will always be a part of the Sona family, and that he was "excited for respective new chapters ahead".

Read Also Priyanka Chopra Gets Injured On Sets Of The Bluff, Shares Photo

When Priyanka had performed puja for Sona

Before opening the doors of Sona for the public back in 2021, Priyanka had performed a special puja along with husband Nick Jonas for the success of her venture.

"I'm thrilled to present to you Sona, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. Sona is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef #HariNayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country," she had said.