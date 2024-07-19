'Who Is This?': When Natasa Stankovic Revealed Her FIRST Reaction After Meeting Hardik Pandya At A Nightclub

Actress Natasa Stankovic and Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya announced their divorce on July 18, Thursday, after four years of marriage. And as they broke the news, fans were reminded of the time when the actress recalled her first meeting with Pandya and was taken aback due to his persona.

In her wedding video, Natasa had recalled their first meeting and had said that it happened at a nightclub. She shared that the two had a friend in common, and while she was partying at the club, Pandya came in and that is when she was first introduced to him.

"He walks in a hat, some kind of a shawl and blingy-blingy everywhere. In so many years in India, I had not seen such a person, such a persona. I was like, ‘What is this?’ ‘Who is this?" she recalled.

She went on to say that since she was meeting Pandya for the first time, she approached him for a handshake, but instead, the cricketer went straight for a hug. "Don’t know the name, nothing, he was just very friendly, that’s how we met for the first time," she shared.

Hardik and Natasa got married in May 2020 after the former proposed the latter with a diamond ring on a yacht. In February 2023, the couple renewed their wedding vows and got married once again as per both Hindu and Christian traditions to honour each others' roots. They even have a son named Agastya.

Rumours about Hardik and Natasa heading for a separation had been floating around for quite some time now. And on Thursday, they finally broke their silence and issued a joint statement, which read, "We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

They also stated that they will co-parent their son Agastya. Meanwhile, Natasa has jetted off to her hometown in Serbia with their son.