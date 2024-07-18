'Can't Even Imagine The Pain Hardik Pandya Went Through': Fans Rally Behind India All-Rounder After Divorce With Natasa Stankovic

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is getting support from the cricketing fraternity amid he parted ways with his estranged wife Natasa Stankovic. The star couple made the announcement on their social media accounts on Thursday.

Pandya has gone through a lot over the last 6 months, facing backlash from fans after he replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians just before IPL 2024. He was booed across stadiums in India throughout the tournament but Pandya kept his calm and just smiled through the difficulties.

Natasa on the other hand, kept a low profile even as fans wondered about her presence in IPL 2024 and T20 World Cup matches. The Serbian actress was in Mumbai taking care of the couple's son Agastya.

Natasa faced the ire of Indian cricket fans after she remained silent following Team India's victory in the ICC World Cup 2024. She maintained a dignified silence all through this.

