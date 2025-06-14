Who Is Nandita Mahtani? All About Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's First Wife

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away in the UK on June 12 at the age of 53. Sunjay and Karisma were married for 13 years before officially parting ways in 2016. However, Karisma was not Sunjay's first wife. Few people know that he was previously married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.

As news of Sunjay's death is making headlines, many are revisiting lesser-known chapters of his personal life, including his first marriage to Nandita.

Who is Nandita Mahtani?

While Sunjay was widely known for his high-profile marriage and subsequent divorce from Karisma, not many are aware that his first wife was Nandita. The two were married from 1996 to 2000, long before he tied the knot with Karisma in 2003.

Nandita is a celebrated Indian fashion designer with a career spanning over two decades. Known for her elegant resort and cocktail wear, she has dressed several Bollywood celebrities and international clients.

She has also styled Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Nandita's relationships

Her personal life has also attracted media attention. Apart from her past marriage to Sunjay, Nandita has been linked to Bollywood actors including Dino Morea and Ranbir Kapoor.

In an interview in 2017, Ranbir had said, "While growing up, I was infatuated with Nandita. I found her beautiful, simple and warm, so unlike the socialite she is made out to be. We went out for dinners, it was nothing serious. Mum knew I had a crush on her."

Nandita was also briefly engaged to actor Vidyut Jammwal in 2021. They had shared photos from their dreamy proposal, which happened right in front of Taj Mahal.

Nandita is also the co-founder of Playground, a luxury sports and fashion brand, and AN‑Y1, a motorsport-inspired label started with her sister Anu Hinduja.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Nandita pursued her business studies in London before entering the fashion industry. Over the years, she has become a staple on India's fashion circuit and continues to influence trends with her globally inspired designs.