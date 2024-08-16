Who Is Manasi Parekh? Know About National Film Award 2024 Winner & Kutch Express Actress

Actress and producer Manasi Parekh gained recognition with the 2004 serial Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. She has won the National Award for Best Actress for her leading role in the 2023 Gujarati film Kutch Express. She also shared her Best Actress award with Nithya Menon, who got it for the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam.

In the film, Manasi plays the role of Monghi, a bahu and mother in a Kutchi household who believes that she has a perfect marriage. However, things take a turn after she learns about her husband’s extramarital affair with her colleague.

Kutch Express also features Ratna Pathak Shah, Dharmendra Gohil, Darsheel Safary and Viraf Patel in lead roles. The film is produced by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh.

Who is Manasi Parekh?

Born in Gujarat, Manasi Parekh. Apart from being an actress, she is also a singer. She gained popularity through Star One's television series, India Calling, in 2005.

She has also won the reality show Show Ya Rockstar. Later, Manasi made her Hindi debut with Yeh Kaisi Life.

She has starred in several television serials, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkavyanjali, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Saraswatichandra, Sumit Sambhal Lega, and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, among others.

Manasi also starred in Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, in which, she played the role of Neha Kashyap.

Manasi was last seen in the horror comedy film Jhamkudi. Starring Viraj Ghelani, Sanjay Goradia, Ojas Rawal, Chetan Daiya and others. The film is produced by Parthiv Gohil, Mansi Parekh and was directed by Umang Vyas.