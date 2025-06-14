Who Is Kalpika Ganesh? Know All About Telugu Actress Booked For Misbehaving With Hyderabad Club Staff

Photo Via Instagram

Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh was booked on June 12, for allegedly misbehaving with the staff of Prism Pub, Hyderabad, after a heated altercation with the management staff and damaging property. The incident reportedly occurred on May 29 when the actress visited the establishment with a male companion.

According to the complaint filed by the club's managing partner, the duo consumed food and beverages worth Rs 2,200. The dispute began when Kalpika allegedly refused to pay for a cheesecake, insisting it be treated as complimentary. She claimed that other clubs offer free desserts and demanded a similar gesture.

The staff, however, offered her a complimentary brownie in an attempt to resolve the matter, but she remained adamant. Reportedly, she threw plates, damaged property, body-shamed the staff, and used abusive language when the billing policy was explained to her.

Based on the complaint and after receiving permission from a local court, the police registered a case against Kalpika on June 10 under sections 352 (assault or criminal force), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said officials at the Gachibowli police station.

Who is Kalpika Ganesh?

Born in Hyderabad, Kalpika Ganesh completed her Bachelor of Arts degree from Vivekananda College in Secunderabad, a city in Telangana.

Kalpika Ganesh made her Telugu debut with the 2009 film, Prayanam. Later, she starred in several movies, including Julayi starring Allu Arjun, Sarocharu, My Dear Marthandam, Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma, HIT: The First Case, and Parole, among others. She also starred in Yashoda, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.

She has also starred in web series including Ekkadiki Ee Parugu and Loser.

Kalpika is quite active on Instagram, where she has a following of 57.6K. Her feed features a mix of personal photos, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and short videos. Kalpika often engages with her audience by reposting fan-made content and sharing moments from her professional life.

Kalpika Ganesh is yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.