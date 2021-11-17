'While performing comedy, being in the moment is very important,' Abhimanyu Dassani

Abhimanyu Dassani began his career behind the camera. He was an assistant director for Rohan Sippy’s directorial ventures Dum Maaro Dum and Nautanki Saala. In 2018, he made his silver screen debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota for which he won the best male debut award. Now once again, the spotlight shines on him as his latest film Meenakshi Sundareshwar has garnered rave reviews. We caught up for a rendezvous with him. Excerpts:

Tell us about your upcoming films.

My next two films are Nikamma and Aankh Micholi. In Aankh Micholi, I learnt a lot from my co-stars Paresh (Rawal) sir, Sharman (Joshi) sir, Divya Dutta and Vijay Raaz. Working with them was a great experience. I am very excited about both films. They are very different. My role in both films is extremely challenging.

Is Aankh Micholi a remake of the 1972 film which starred Rakesh Roshan?

It’s not a remake. It is based on Umesh (Shukla) sir’s play. It’s a laugh riot and family entertainer. For the past few years, family comedy films went missing from Bollywood, but this one we will be able to watch with our grandparents, mom and dad. It will not make us feel odd. It’s a clean family movie.

Performing comedy roles is extremely tough. How good are you with comedy?

My Aankh Micholi co-stars are so amazing that I just wanted to be on the same set even if I was not shooting for it! Whatever I learnt from them, I used it in my performance. As far as comedy timing is concerned, in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, it was all about reacting, and I like to be in the moment. While performing comedy, being in the moment is very important.

Apart from comedy, which other genres would you like to dip your toes into?

I would love to do a sports film — nothing specific in mind. I have a huge admiration and love for athletes. The discipline and dedication we get to see in their field no one else can match their consistency and dedication. I look up to them. I would love to make a film where athletes’ are respected. Maybe, I can inspire children to pick up some sport. That would be amazing as I keep watching sports documentaries and movies most of the time. It lifts my spirit as well as makes me feel happy. So something that I would like to do. It will be my salute to all the athletes.

What sport did you play while in school?

I went to Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu (Mumbai). I played football for the district level and handball representing the national level. I played as the attacking midfielder in football. I also participate and play for All Stars Football Club’s charity raising matches with Ranbir Kapoor. Two days before the release of Meenakshi Sundareshwar, I was playing football to overcome all my anxiety.

Do you admire any particular athlete?

I admire so many sportsmen like MS Dhoni, and in recent times, Virat Kholi and Cristiano Ronaldo. They give everything to their sport, and it’s amazing to see that.

