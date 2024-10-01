When Superstar Rajesh Khanna DECLINED ₹3.5 Crore Per Episode Offer To Participate In Bigg Boss: 'Aise Show Nahi Karta'

With Bigg Boss 18 being around the corner, various names that have been approached to participate in the show have been doing rounds on the internet. Not just popular faces from the world of television and web, but a few veteran names like Padmini Kolhapure and Shilpa Shirodkar too have been doing rounds.

Well, speaking of veteran, there was once a time when the makers of Bigg Boss approached the late Rajesh Khanna to participate in the show. Ali Peter John, on reddit, in his article in the year 2012 had revealed the same and had gone ahead to reveal that the makers were hell bent on convincing the superstar to join the show. Rajesh Khanna, who was seeing a rough patch in his career then, however refused to be a part of the show revealed Ali.

Ali revealed how the makers of Bigg Boss had called him to fix a meeting with Rajesh Khanna to convince him to participate in the show. Ali wrote, ''Once, the makers of Bigg Boss called me to fix a meeting with him. They wanted him in the Bigg Boss house but he said, "Nahi, nahi, Rajesh Khanna aise show thodi karega.'' Ali revealed that the makers were willing to pay a handsome amount of 3.5 Crores per episode to the superstar and that he also convinced Khanna to participate in the show for the same. However, the late actor was adamant on not participating in the show.

Ali further reveals that Rajesh Khanna had later expressed his desire to participate in the show and had also called him to take it ahead. However, the makers had lost their interest by then.

For the uninformed, Rajesh Khanna passed away on the 18th of July 2012. The actor, who was a superstar of the 70s is known for his stint in films like 'Anand,' 'Namak Haram,' 'Kati Patang,' 'Aan Milo Sajna,' 'Bawarchi' and a lot more.