 When Priyanka Chopra surprised Shah Rukh Khan with her answer to his question ‘Will you marry an actor like me?’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWhen Priyanka Chopra surprised Shah Rukh Khan with her answer to his question ‘Will you marry an actor like me?’

When Priyanka Chopra surprised Shah Rukh Khan with her answer to his question ‘Will you marry an actor like me?’

It all began during Miss India 2000 finale, where Priyanka Chopra was a contestant and Shah Rukh Khan was a judge.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan | Photo File

The Bollywood industry is no stranger to romantic relationships and sizzling chemistry between its stars, and one such couple that set tongues wagging was Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan.

While the two shared the screen in the hit movie Don, it seems that their connection predates their on-screen pairing.

Read Also
TIME100: From Shah Rukh Khan to SS Rajamouli, check out FULL list of 'most influential people' in...
article-image

SRK questioned her as a judge of the beauty pageant

It all began during Miss India 2000 finale, where Priyanka Chopra was a contestant and Shah Rukh Khan was a judge. In the question-answer round, Mr Khan posed an intriguing hypothetical question to PeeCee, giving her a choice of three men to marry, including himself. However, the response he received was not what he had anticipated.

After mentioning an Indian sportsman and an artistic businessman with a difficult name to pronounce, Shah Rukh Khan presented the third option - himself. He expressed his confidence that Priyanka Chopra would choose him, but to his surprise, the actress chose the Indian sportsman.

Read Also
Photos that prove Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas can't keep their hands off each other
article-image

Here's what PeeCee had said

Priyanka Chopra explained her reasoning, stating that she would be proud to support her husband, who would represent India on a global stage and bring pride to his country.

She emphasized the importance of a strong character in her partner, which would be reflected in his ability to make India proud.

The audience erupted in applause, applauding the young contestant for her thoughtful and principled response. It's clear that even before her debut in the Hindi film industry,

Watch the video of Pryanka and SRk here:

Priyanka Chopra possessed the poise and grace that would later make her a beloved figure in Indian cinema.

Read Also
Honey Singh reveals Shah Rukh Khan initially did not like Lungi Dance song: 'Told him take it if you...
article-image

The duo had a sparkling chemistry

While Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan may not have ended up together, their chemistry and connection were palpable even before they shared the screen.

It just goes to show that true chemistry can transcend time and place, and it was evident from the start that these two stars had something special

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra's pride shines as hubby Nick Jonas sells out Royal Albert concert tickets
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Badshah react to Diljit Dosanjh's historic Coachella 2023 debut

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Badshah react to Diljit Dosanjh's historic Coachella 2023 debut

When Priyanka Chopra surprised Shah Rukh Khan with her answer to his question ‘Will you marry an...

When Priyanka Chopra surprised Shah Rukh Khan with her answer to his question ‘Will you marry an...

Rhea Chakraborty gets support from ex-gang leader of MTV Roadies: ‘people will watch the show for...

Rhea Chakraborty gets support from ex-gang leader of MTV Roadies: ‘people will watch the show for...

Mukesh Chhabra’s Mother Kamla Chhabra's Prayer Meet: Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Sanya Malhotra...

Mukesh Chhabra’s Mother Kamla Chhabra's Prayer Meet: Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Sanya Malhotra...

Uorfi Javed claims Neeraj Pandey’s assistant abused her, said: ‘you should be beaten to death’

Uorfi Javed claims Neeraj Pandey’s assistant abused her, said: ‘you should be beaten to death’