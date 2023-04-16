When Priyanka Chopra surprised Shah Rukh Khan with her answer to his question ‘Will you marry an actor like me?’

Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan | Photo File

The Bollywood industry is no stranger to romantic relationships and sizzling chemistry between its stars, and one such couple that set tongues wagging was Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan.

While the two shared the screen in the hit movie Don, it seems that their connection predates their on-screen pairing.

SRK questioned her as a judge of the beauty pageant

It all began during Miss India 2000 finale, where Priyanka Chopra was a contestant and Shah Rukh Khan was a judge. In the question-answer round, Mr Khan posed an intriguing hypothetical question to PeeCee, giving her a choice of three men to marry, including himself. However, the response he received was not what he had anticipated.

After mentioning an Indian sportsman and an artistic businessman with a difficult name to pronounce, Shah Rukh Khan presented the third option - himself. He expressed his confidence that Priyanka Chopra would choose him, but to his surprise, the actress chose the Indian sportsman.

Here's what PeeCee had said

Priyanka Chopra explained her reasoning, stating that she would be proud to support her husband, who would represent India on a global stage and bring pride to his country.

She emphasized the importance of a strong character in her partner, which would be reflected in his ability to make India proud.

The audience erupted in applause, applauding the young contestant for her thoughtful and principled response. It's clear that even before her debut in the Hindi film industry,

Watch the video of Pryanka and SRk here:

Priyanka Chopra possessed the poise and grace that would later make her a beloved figure in Indian cinema.

The duo had a sparkling chemistry

While Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan may not have ended up together, their chemistry and connection were palpable even before they shared the screen.

It just goes to show that true chemistry can transcend time and place, and it was evident from the start that these two stars had something special