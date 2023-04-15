Priyanka Chopra's pride shines as hubby Nick Jonas sells out Royal Albert concert tickets

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the global icon, and Nick Jonas, the international pop sensation, never cease to amaze fans with their love for each other. Recently,

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share her excitement over her hubby's latest achievement - selling out tickets for his concert at the Royal Albert Hall, in London.

Here's what she shared

In the picture, Priyanka shared a candid selfie of her and Nick, with Nick posing in a crisp white shirt and black leather pants while Priyanka clicks a memorable photo of them together.

She added an emotional caption, "After he sells out a Royal Albert Hall," along with a heart-eye and prayer hands emoji.

Check out her Instagram story here:

Priyanka Chopra's IG Story



Jonas brothers at Royal Albert Hall

For the uninitiated, the Royal Albert Hall is a prestigious auditorium in London, where top artists perform events and concerts. The Jonas Brothers, Kevin, Joe and Nick, have performed several of their hit songs at this venue.

They also introduced their new rendition of their single 'Wings' from their upcoming album at the Royal Albert Hall on April 14.

Priyanka and Nick's recent romantic kiss in London also went viral on social media, with fans gushing over the couple's chemistry. The duo, who tied the knot in 2018, continues to set major relationship goals for their fans.

PeeCee and Nick's career front

Meanwhile, Priyanka is busy promoting her upcoming action web series, Citadel, which will start streaming on Amazon Prime from April 28. The series stars Priyanka, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Leo Woodall, and Ashleigh Cummings in lead roles.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas is gearing up for his upcoming album, 'The Album,' which is set to release on May 12. The album will be the sixth studio collaboration between Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

