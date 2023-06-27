When Pooja Bhatt's Lip Lock Photo With Father Mahesh Bhatt Created Havoc In The Industry

Salman Khan dropped a bombshell when he revealed that Pooja Bhatt would not only be a panelist but also a surprise contestant on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'.

Pooja has always been known as one of the boldest actresses in the industry, constantly pushing boundaries ahead of her time. From daring photoshoots to donning bikinis, she emerged as a fresh face among the sea of newcomers.

However, one particular controversy rocked her career when she was at the peak of her success.

WHEN POOJA BHATT LOCKED LIPS WITH FATHER MAHESH BHATT

It all started when she posed for a magazine cover alongside her father, Mahesh Bhatt, in a lip lock.

This audacious display of affection sparked a frenzy, leading to the organization of a press conference to address the uproar. In this week's edition of Tuesday Trivia, we delve into the details of this controversial incident.

The incident happened in 80s when Pooja was known for her bold and beautiful looks. Her career skyrocketed in 1989 with the release of the film 'Daddy', and 1991 proved to be a jackpot year for her with two blockbuster hits, 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin' and 'Sadak'.

During this period, Pooja and Mahesh Bhatt posed for a magazine cover that was far from the usual father-daughter photo. The photo captured Pooja seated on her father's lap, while Mahesh planted a kiss on her lips. This attention-grabbing image adorned the cover of Stardust magazine, but it also attracted significant backlash from the public.

Check out the controversial magazine cover of Pooja & Mahesh:

MAHESH BHATT'S STATEMENT FURTHER FUELED THE CONTROVERSY

As the uproar surrounding the photo intensified, Mahesh Bhatt found himself compelled to hold a press conference to address the issue. However, his defense only added fuel to the fire, exacerbating the controversy.

When questioned about the lip lock photo, Mahesh shockingly stated, "If Pooja had not been my daughter, I would have married her." This remark sent shockwaves through the industry and fueled further outrage. Yet, like most scandals, this controversy eventually died down.

POOJA BHATT IN BIGG BOSS OTT 2

In her most recent appearance, Pooja Bhatt starred opposite Dulquer Salmaan in 'Chup: Revenge of The Artist'.

Now, she is making waves on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', captivating viewers with her bold statements about alcohol addiction and offering her candid perspective on life, fellow contestants, and more.