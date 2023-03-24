Pooja Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19: 'Exactly 3 years later' |

On Friday morning, actress Pooja Bhatt shared an update that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. She took to her social media handle and urged everyone to mask up and to take care as COVID-19 disease is still very much around.

"And exactly 3 yrs later,I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon," tweeted Pooja.

Pooja's journey in Bollywood

Pooja, who is the eldest daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, made her acting debut at the age of 17, in 1989, with Daddy, a TV film directed by her father. In the film, she portrayed a conflicted teenager who is estranged from her father.

Later, she made headlines for her musical hit with Aamir Khan, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. The film was released in 1991. Pooja has also directed films like Kajraare, Jism 2.

Pooja Bhatt's work front

Pooja was last seen in the film 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist', which was directed by R Balki. It also starred Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwantary in key roles.

She was also seen in the OTT show 'Bombay Begums' and films like 'Sadak 2'.

Kirron Kher was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week

Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Kirron Kher shared on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She took to her social media handle and asked the others who met her in the past few days to get themselves tested. "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested," she tweeted.