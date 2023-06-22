Bigg Boss OTT 2: When Pooja Bhatt Opened Up About Her Marriage Plans With Salman Khan's Brother Sohail

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, actress-producer Pooja Bhatt, is currently seen as a contestant in the second season of Salman Khan's digital reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Pooja Bhatt was one of the most popular actresses in the 1990s. She has been a part of several successful films like Sadak, Zakhm, Border, Chaahat among others.

Pooja Bhatt had made headlines in the past for her affair with actor Ranvir Shorey. However, it is not known my many that she was in a serious relationship with superstar Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan. It has been reported that they were head over heels in love with each other and had also planned to tie the knot.

Read Also Pooja Bhatt shares steamy bathtub photo, stuns in blue monokini in throwback pictures

In an interview with a magazine in 1995, Pooja talked about her marriage plans with Sohail Khan. She had reportedly said, "Marriage is definitely on my mind, but Sohail is just on the threshold of an exciting, new career as a director and I want to work two more years before deciding on the venue and the menu. We do want a future together. Not just as in the normal culmination of any relationship but in wanting to be together. I want it and so does he."

She added, "Our relationship has grown due to trust, respect, understanding. Ultimately, we know the value of our relationship. But ill-wishers will be ill-wishers. There’ll always be the negative types. Like see, there are lawyers who’ll always pray that people do illegal things or there are divorces, so they can make a living out of it. Voyeurism is a hobby of the world. But I’m mature. I’m not living on anyone else’s terms but my own. Be it professional or personal. I’m only answerable to myself and I only compromise with myself. As for the rest of the world, they can go to hell."

However, Pooja and Sohail never got married. While the actor-director married Seema Khan in 1998, Pooja Bhatt married Manish Makhija in 2004. It may be mentioned that Sohail and Seema got separated and their divorce was finalised in 2022.