When Matthew Perry Said No One Would Be Surprised If He Died, Spent ₹75 Crore To Cure His Addiction & Drug Abuse

Hollywood star Matthew Perry, most popularly known as Chandler Bing, the character that he played in the cult sitcom Friends, is no more. The actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home and he reportedly died after drowning in his hot tub. The news of his demise has left the world shocked and bereaved.

As per initial information, no drugs have been found at the site of the actor's death and there are no signs of foul play, the police stated.

For those unversed, Perry's longstanding struggle with addiction and drug abuse had left him with multiple surgical scars, hundreds of visits to doctors and rehabs, and a long, long bill of medical and healthcare expenses.

Read Also Friends Star Matthew Perry Found Dead In Jacuzzi At Los Angeles Home

'No one would be surprised if I died': Matthew Perry

During the launch of his memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir' in 2022, Perry had stated that due to his infamous tryst with drugs and alcohol, no one would be surprised if he just dropped dead some day.

He had revealed that he laid his hand on his first drink when he was 14, and by the time he was 18, he was addicted to alcohol.

After the second season of Friends, Perry met with a jet ski accident post which he was prescribed Vicodin, and that is when his alcohol addiction turned into addiction to pills.

In his memoir, Perry wrote that at one point, he took 55 Vicodin per day and went at lengths to get his hands on them, including faking migraines and stealing.

In 2018, his colon ruptured and he was in coma for two weeks with just 2 per cent chance to survive. He did survive though, but he had to live with a colostomy bag for nine months.

"I say people will be shocked if I die, but in reality, no one would be surprised if I actually died," Perry had said, citing his toxic relationship with addiction.

'Spent ₹75 crore to get sober'

Perry had also shared that his addiction burned a hole through his pocket.

The 54 year old actor had stated that throughout his battle with addiction, he attended 6000 alcohol addiction meetings, went to rehab at least 15 times, been in detox 65 times and has even almost died twice.

Not just that, but he also had 14 surgeries, his last one being in January 2022.

"I spent between $7-$9 million trying to get sober," he had said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)