Matthew Perry Death: Best Moments Of The Actor As Chandler Bing On Friends (WATCH)

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing in Friends, passed away at 54. According to reports, the actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home in a hot tub.

Before gaining stardom with Friends, Matthew also appeared on Who's the Boss?, Beverly Hill, 90210, Home Free and more. However, it's his role of Chandler Bing that made him extremely popular. He also received several award nominations for his performance on the show, including an Emmy nomination.

As Chandler, Mathew played the quick-witted and insecure roommate of Matt LeBlanc's Joey and a close friend of David Schwimmer's character Ross. He was one of the most loved characters in Friends and his short clips and videos from the sitcom often go viral on social media platforms.

Take a look at some of his best videos here:

Matthew's 10 seasons on Friends made him one of Hollywood's most recognisable actors. He starred opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

By the end of the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, Chandler is married to Cox's Monica and they were blessed with two kids.

Beyond his acting career, Matthew was open about his struggles with addiction and he used his platform to advocate for addiction recovery. He was also involved in philanthropic efforts related to addiction treatment and support.

