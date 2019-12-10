When food is bae: Janhvi Kapoor relishes a pizza ahead of attending an event

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is certainly a millennial icon. From repeating outfits to gorging on junk food from time to time, to helping the needy, the Dhadak star is loved by her fans for being super relatable.

Treating her fans on social media with another seductive picture of her, Janhvi has the internet drooling, quite literally. The 22-year-old, was filling her tummy ahead of attending the Vogue X Nykaa Fashion: The Power List 2019.