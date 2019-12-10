When food is bae: Janhvi Kapoor relishes a pizza ahead of attending an event

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is certainly a millennial icon. From repeating outfits to gorging on junk food from time to time, to helping the needy, the Dhadak star is loved by her fans for being super relatable.
Treating her fans on social media with another seductive picture of her, Janhvi has the internet drooling, quite literally. The 22-year-old, was filling her tummy ahead of attending the Vogue X Nykaa Fashion: The Power List 2019.
Clad in an all-white mini dress, Kapoor shared a picture of herself gorging on some delicious pizza. She captioned the post as, ““Pizza, anyone?” Janhvi’s gym buddy and Malaal actress Sharmin Segal commented on the photo as, “Bro just cheese or the bread also?? I love this though!!” Janhvi’s half-sister Anshula Kapoor also replied to Sharmin’s comment and wrote, “@sharminsegal hahaha on point bro.”
Janhvi, recently shared how she felt about the love she receives from her fans. She said, “I once read this quote that 'everything we do in life is a way to be loved a little more'. So, whatever we do in life, we do it for the love. And I will continue doing it for getting the love of people.”
On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in a number of projects, including Zoya Akhtar's "Ghost Stories", Sharan Sharma's "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", Hardik Mehta's "Roohi Afza" and Collin D'Cunha's "Dostana 2".
