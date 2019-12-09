Christmas came early: Janhvi Kapoor looks like candy cane in striped dress

'Dhadak' actor Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most stylish B-town beauties right now. Whether its her booty shorts at the gym or the plunging necklines on magazine covers, this 22-year-old diva has been giving us some major style goals.
Jahnvi Kapoor was spotted around town looking like a Christmas candy cane in a red and white striped dress.
Jahnvi was at a jewellery shop in Bandra for an event. The 'Dhadak' actress wore a stripped bodycon dress with a pair of sneakers.
On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in a number of projects, including Zoya Akhtar's "Ghost Stories", Sharan Sharma's "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", Hardik Mehta's "Roohi Afza" and Collin D'Cunha's "Dostana 2".
