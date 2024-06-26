'What’s Up With That Wig?': David Corenswet’s Photos From Superman Sets Leaked; Netizens Compare His Hair To Broccoli

David Corenswet’s pictures from the sets of Superman get leaked and set the internet by storm. He is shown as the Last son of Krypton. He donned the classic costume of Superman, in a red-and-blue ensemble, he looks straight out of the comics.

The film is directed by Zack Snyder. Now, as soon as the pictures go, netizens took to social media and reacted to his look from the much-awaited film. Along with him, even Edi Gathegi was spotted, who is set to play Mister Terrific. It went all crazy when Rachel Brosnahan was also clicked as Lois Lane.

Take a look at some of the viral pictures here:

Our first look at CLARK KENT pic.twitter.com/NDvEFTpl5l — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) June 25, 2024

OUR DCU CLARK KENT & LOIS LANE..THEY ARE PERFECT 🩶💜 pic.twitter.com/kdgO6CoR2a — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) June 25, 2024

Netizens claimed mixed reviews about David Corenswet as Superman, while some liked his new look, others compared his new hairstyle to broccoli. They stated that the other actors are just suited best for their roles and shared their views on platform X about the same. One of the users commented, “I was not expecting that hairstyle but it makes sense since you want to look vastly different from Superman.“.

Another user wrote, “He still looks hot“.

“What’s up with that wig?“, Comment reads.

One of the user wrote, "Everybody has a different adaption. Let’s just wait and see how this movie turns out and then we can judge."

The film revolves around Superman’s past life, and how he reunites with his family on Earth will all the powers as per James Gunn. Fans are excited and are expecting a lot from the film.

Along with him, the film also stars Nicholas Hoult as the villain Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Terence Rosemore, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Wendell Pierce in pivotal roles.