'What's There To Hide? All Actors Do It': Sunita Ahuja Reveals Husband Govinda Wears Hair Patch

Sunita Ahuja / Govinda |

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda have often found themselves at the centre of recurring speculation about their marriage, including unverified reports of separation and other personal rumours. Over the years, the couple has remained in the public eye not just because of Govinda’s long-standing film career, but also due to Sunita’s candid and outspoken personality, which frequently draws media attention.

Sunita Ahuja Says Govinda Uses Hair Patch

Among the many topics that have surfaced in interviews and discussions, Govinda’s appearance and grooming choices have also occasionally become part of public conversation. Recently, Sunita Ahuja revealed that Govinda uses a hair patch, noting that while he looked great in his earlier years with his natural hair, he now opts for a hair patch.

Speaking to Mashable India, Sunita said, "He looks great even now, but back then, he had his original hair. Now, he puts on a patch," sharing the comment with a laugh. She further added, "What’s there to hide? All actors do it. Men and women both get things done to their hair."

Govinda Affair Rumours

Earlier, reports claimed that Govinda was allegedly having an affair with a 30-year-old Marathi actress, which reportedly created tension between the two and led to their separation.

However, the couple put all divorce rumours to rest when they hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations together at their Mumbai home in 2025.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987 but kept their marriage a secret until the birth of their daughter, Tina, in 1989. Later, in 1997, the couple welcomed their second child, Yashvardhan Ahuja.