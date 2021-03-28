What makes Aditi Rao Hydari the Meena Kumari of the Millennials?

If beauty is an integral part of an actress’s life in Indian cinema, Aditi Rao Hydari has a face that reminds us of the era when the likes of Madhubala, Waheeda Rehman, Nutan and Meena Kumari dazzled the screen with their intense performances and captivating beauty. And, it’s little wonder that Aditi is mostly offered characters like Shanti in Yeh Saali Zindagi, Mehrunisa in Padmaavat, Ruhana Ali in Wazir, Sujatha in Sufiyum Sujatayum, among others. One common thread in these women is that they are intense, they are lovers who are at times heartbroken too!

“I am mostly offered such intense characters because that is how a filmmaker looks at me. If you say that I am beautiful, that is how you look at me, it is how my presence, my beauty is interpreted. But, I do not feel stereotyped at all. Playing an emotional character on screen, using my eyes and face to portray the passion brings immense joy to a performer like me,” Aditi shares.

However, Aditi also insists she is equally interested in playing a strong-woman character, and is waiting for someone to write it for her. “I think it is also the way a filmmaker is tapping into different sides of my personality, because as a person I am happy, at times intense, angry and vulnerable, too. It is about the emotion I am getting a chance to portray, and the layer I am bringing out. I can confidently play a Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon or a Gone Girl, but is there anyone writing that for me and seeing me to play that?” she questions.