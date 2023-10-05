What Is Actress Gayatri Joshi's Husband Vikas Oberoi's Net Worth 2023?

Former Bollywood actress and model Gayatri Joshi and her billionaire husband Vikas Oberoi met with a tragic car accident in Italy earlier this week. The couple was on a vacation. According to media reports, their high-end car collided with other vehicles and a camper van.

Gayatri and Vikas survived the road accident in Sardinia. The collision happened when several high-performance vehicles, including a Lamborgini and Ferrari, attempted to overtake the camper van simultaneously, causing it to overturn on a rural road.

Unfortunately, the Ferrari caught fire, resulting in the loss of the lives of the couple inside, identified as Melissa Krautli, 63, and Markus Krautli, 67, from Switzerland. On Tuesday, Gayatri exclusively told The Free Press Journal that they are 'absolutely fine' after the multiple car collision.

Here's all you need to know about Vikas Oberoi

Vikas is a businessman and the Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty, a prominent real estate development company in India.

He is considered one of the richest and key figures in the Indian real estate industry with a market cap of around Rs 30,000 crore.

Vikas, 54, has a net worth of around RS 31,628 crore and in April 2023, it was Rs 30,798 crore.

According to reports, Vikas is an alumnus of Harward Business School in the United States. He is a trained pilot and also owns a Cirrus SR22 Tango aircraft.

About Gayatri Joshi

Gayatri made her debut in the Bollywood with the critically acclaimed movie Swades in 2004. She played the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan. However, after Swades, she decided to step away from acting and focus on her personal life. She has largely stayed out of the public eye and showbiz.

Gayatri won the title of Femina Miss India International in 2000 and represented India at Miss International 2000. She tied the knot with Vikas Oberoi in 2005. Vikas and Gayatri have two sons.

