West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shatrughan Sinha's Son Kush Says 'People Tried To Spread Lies' As Veteran Actor Leads In Asansol Seat

Veteran actor and Trinamool Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha is close to emerging victorious from the coveted Asansol seat in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 by defeating senior BJP politico SS Ahluwalia. And as the actor led against Ahluwalia, his son Kush thanked the people for choosing the "right candidate".

Speaking to ANI as Sinha topped the list with the number of votes in Asansol, Kush expressed his joy over the veteran actor winning the elections by a huge margin. He also took potshots at the BJP and mentioned how lies were being spread.

#WATCH | Asansol, West Bengal: Kush Sinha, TMC Candidate from Asansol Shatrughan Sinha's son says, "I am very happy that he is winning. Last time also he won by a huge margin... I want to thank the people of Asansol that they voted for the right candidate..." pic.twitter.com/JzlBIFnDYP — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

"I am very happy that he (Shatrughan Sinha) is winning. Last time also, he won by a huge margin, and history is repeating itself. I would just like to thank the people of Asansol for choosing someone who would be with them and work for them," he said.

He went on to say, "A lot of people tried to spread lies against him and TMC. Until yesterday, the exit polls predicted that another party will win in West Bengal and Shatrughan Sinha will lose in Asansol, but today's results have proven that those claims were completely false and baseless."

According to the official Election Commission of India data obtained at 4 pm, Sinha was leading against SS Ahluwalia by a staggering margin of over 60,000 votes.

In 2019, Sinha had joined the Indian National Congress in the presence of general secretary KC Venugopal after the BJP did not give him a seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

However, in March 2022, he joined Trinamool Congress and contested the bypolls from the Asansol constituency, and had secured a win against BJP's Agnimitra Paul by a margin of over 3 lakh votes.