Asansol Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: SS Ahluwalia Of BJP Leads Against TMC's Shatrughan Sinha

Asansol: At 9:30 am, SS Ahluwalia from BJP was leading in the Asansol seat, helping the saffron party maintain its stronghold in the constituency, while Shatrughan Sinha from Trinamool struggled to catch up.

Asansol is a key parliamentary constituency out of 42 constituencies in West Bengal and it went to polls on May 13, 2024, in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. It is the second largest and most populated cities of West Bengal.

The Asansol constituency is a general category constituency and has a literacy rate of 79 per cent as per the 2011 Census of India.

Shatrughan Sinha from the Trinamool Congress and Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia from the BJP are the two key candidates from the Asansol constituency.

The Asansol constituency voted 73.27 per cent on May 13, 2024.

Competitors

A total of five candidates contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Asansol seat, with Sinha and SS Ahluwalia being the ones in the limelight.

Sunny Kumar Sah from BJP and Jahanara Khan from CPI(M) gave a tough fight with proactive campaigning, while Amarnath Chowdhury from SUCOIC is also in the fray.

Previous Polls Archive

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had fielded star singer Babul Supriyo from the seat, who defeated Moon Moon Sen of TMC by a margin of 1,97,637 votes which was almost 16 per cent of the total votes that were cast that year for the seat.

In 2014, Babul Surpriyo from BJP had defeated Trinamool's Dola Sen by a margin of 70,480 votes that was 6.17 per cent of the total votes cast for the Asansol seat in that year.

During the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Bansa Gopal Chowdhury of CPM won the seat, beating Ghatak Moloy of TMC by 72,956 votes.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is currently underway.